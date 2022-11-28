Nikita Rawal’s upcoming web series Dangerous will be released on Zee 5

Nikita Rawal is gearing up for her next project. For her upcoming web series Dangerous, the actress has flown to Thailand. She will stay there for nine days for her shooting schedule. Dangerous is a crime thriller series and it will be released on Zee 5.
From red carpet appearances to movie premiers, Nikita has impressed fashion critics with her sense of style. She is also considered to be one of the fittest actresses in the Indian film industry. She is best known for her character in Amma Ki Boli. She was last seen in music video Shy Shy Dil.
