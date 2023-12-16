Nikitin Dheer to play Ravan

The makers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Shrimad Ramayan are ready to introduce the formidable King of Lanka, Ravan, with ace actor Nikitin Dheer bringing to life this mighty warrior. With a robust ability to depict intense characters, Nikitin is poised to deliver a compelling performance.

Nikitin says, “Embracing the complexity and depth of this iconic figure is both a challenge and an exhilarating opportunity. As an actor, I am excited to dive into Ravan’s persona, shedding light on the inner turmoil and struggles faced by him, and infusing intensity and authenticity into every nuance. This journey promises to be an extraordinary exploration of a wide range of emotions, and I eagerly await the launch of the show for viewers to witness the grandeur and drama.”