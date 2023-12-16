Nikitin Dheer to play Ravan

The makers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Shrimad Ramayan are ready to introduce the formidable King of Lanka, Ravan, with ace actor Nikitin Dheer bringing to life this mighty warrior. With a robust ability to depict intense characters, Nikitin is poised to deliver a compelling performance.
Nikitin says, “Embracing the complexity and depth of this iconic figure is both a challenge and an exhilarating opportunity. As an actor, I am excited to dive into Ravan’s persona, shedding light on the inner turmoil and struggles faced by him, and infusing intensity and authenticity into every nuance. This journey promises to be an extraordinary exploration of a wide range of emotions, and I eagerly await the launch of the show for viewers to witness the grandeur and drama.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...