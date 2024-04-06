Nikitn Dheer, who plays Ravan in ‘Shrimad Ramayan’, recently transformed his look

Nikitn Dheer, who plays the role of the mighty demon Kind Ravan in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Shrimad Ramayan, recently transformed into the look of a sage, which required him to display a calm demeanor.
Elaborating on the track and his role, Nikitin Dheer says, “As an actor, I find myself drawn to the complexity and depth of Ravan’s persona. It did take some preparation when I had to don the look of a sage, who is the exact opposite of Ravan. From toning down the intensity to donning a demure look to convince Mata Sita! Before getting into this look, I tried to embody the character by keeping my mind calm and changing my tone, followed by trying to keep a subtle demeanour. My portrayal of this character should not only be to captivate the audience but also invite them on a journey of introspection, exploring themes of morality, destiny, and the eternal battle between good and evil that resonate within all of us.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria
Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC
Indian student dies in US state of Ohio
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...
Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP
AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...