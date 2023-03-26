Nilu Kohli's husband Harminder Singh Kohli found dead inside his bathroom

Popular TV and film actress Nilu Kohli’s husband Harminder Singh Kohli passed away on Friday (March 24). He was in his 60s. Harminder was reportedly found dead inside the bathroom. According to reports, when the incident took place, only the house help was at home. After returning from the gurdwara, Harminder reportedly went to the bathroom but when he took long and didn’t come out, the house help checked for him and found him lying on the floor of the bathroom. He was rushed to the hospital, but couldn’t survive.
