Veteran producer Nitin Manmohan passes away

Veteran film producer Nitin Manmohan passed away on December 29. He was in his early 60s. The producer was rushed to a hospital on December 3 after he suffered a massive heart attack. He was on the ventilator for 15 days. His condition deteriorated on Wednesday and he took his last breath on Thursday morning.
Nitin Manmohan is the son of late actor Manmohan, who featured in films such as Brahmachari, Gumnaam and Naya Zamana. The late filmmaker was a well-known producer, director and writer. He had started his film career in 1986 with the Zeenat Aman-starrer Baat Ban Jaaye. He later produced films, including Bol Radha Bol, Laadla, Baaghi, Army, Shool, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Deewangee, Dus, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Ready, to name a few.
Nitin Manmohan is survived by his wife, son and daughter. As per reports, his son Soham, who lives in Dubai, had flown down to Mumbai. Confirming the sad demise of the filmmaker, his daughter Prachi said, “He passed away this morning (29th December). He was hospitalized for last three weeks.”
