‘No comparison with Urofi please,’ says Kate Sharma

Why did you take a break from television?

I took a break from television because I wanted to try out OTT shows and music videos. Due to Covid-19, the break became a bit long.

Daily soaps are too demanding. Do you agree?

Of course, they are. You have to shoot daily and there’s a lot of pressure. In case, there is a backlog, you have to work for 26 hours a day, and getting free time becomes difficult. But to be seen on television daily is a very big thing. That’s the biggest benefit an actor can get.

What kind of a role would you like to do now?

I have done only negative roles till now. But now, I want to do positive roles.

You are a social media sensation. What do you have to say about it?

I feel honoured and happy that I have got so much attention and love from my fans. God has been kind to me. I started making reels during the lockdown and they have gone viral. I am thankful to my fans.

Recently netizens compared your videos with Uorfi Javed. How did you react to that?

I don’t think there is any such comparison between me and her. I don’t cut or stitch clothes. I love being fashionable and upbeat and my fashion has been loved by my fans. I have been posting attractive and glamorous content. I think no one should be compared with her because what she does is completely senseless.

Any particular subject that you want to work for?

I want to do something like what Ayushmann Khurrana does— take up subjects on social awareness, and things that are not spoken about. Subjects where my versatility can be seen as an actor.

You have never done a reality show; why?

I have never been offered any reality show. If I get an opportunity, definitely I would love to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

While working on TV as well as OTT, what differences do you find in these two platforms?

The difference between OTT and TV is the audience. Besides this, the style of shooting, storyline, and content are very different. For an actor, however, these differences don’t matter. You have to act whatever character you are asked to play.

If not an actor what you would have been and why?

I think there should always be a plan B. Of course, I like acting, and it’s my priority but I think I want to do business as well. I am looking for business opportunities.