Akshay Kumar's shoes too big to fill, says Kartik Aaryan at the trailer launch event of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

PTI

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday said he loved Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and hopes the audience doesn’t compare his performance with the superstar’s when they watch the upcoming sequel of the 2007 blockbuster.

Aaryan was speaking at the trailer launch event of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Mumbai. The film is a follow-up to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Kumar as a psychiatrist tasked with uncovering the truth of an ancestral palace believed to be haunted.

The sequel, directed by Anees Bazmee, sees Aaryan playing a character similar to Kumar’s. Asked if he was under pressure to headline the sequel considering the impact of Kumar’s performance on pop culture, the Dhamaka star said he didn’t want to do that comparison. “Because his shoes are too big to fill. I loved him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, I have grown up watching his films, so it’s better if one doesn’t compare. We have tried to do our best here,” Aaryan said.

The film, written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, is scheduled to be released on May 20.