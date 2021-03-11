I have no fear of missing out: Purab Kohli

What prompted you to take up a web series?

The first reason was the producers of the series as I have worked with them earlier. When they offered me the role of Amar Roy, I was quite excited. And then, of course, my dear friend Arjun Rampal is playing a lead in the series. The series has been shot in London where I am settled currently and that too was a reason for me to say yes.

How was it reuniting with Arjun Rampal?

It’s actually lovely to be back on the sets with Arjun Rampal. We got along so well in Rock On. I must say Arjun is portraying some great roles on OTT platforms.

What is the USP of the series?

To me, London Files is just not about a missing person. The way the case has been solved is very unique. The performance in the show is another factor that has made the series engaging.

There is a line in the series which says, ‘It’s okay to be a bad father’. What kind of father you are in real life?

It was an interesting line to say. As a parent you constantly go through this thought process whether you are taking the right decision for your kids or not. I would say I am stricter than my wife with my kids. But yes, I am playful too.

Have you explored any new places in London through this series?

Yes, actually there are places like Surrey and Canary Wharf which I have explored through this series. It was good to view London from a high-rise building.

How are you managing work as most of the time you are in England?

I never have the fear of missing out. I always have the faith that work will come. After every project, I take a break for few months. Because one has to keep the mind fresh.

How would you sum up your working experience in The Matrix Resurrections?

When The Matrix released, I saw it in the theatre and I never imagined I’d be in one of the sequels. I never visualised myself as a serious actor. It’s almost an unbelievable dream come true.

Anything else you want to do in the creative field?

I am writing a story and screenplay for a full-fledged feature will which should start rolling in 2023.

What’s on your wish-list?

There is a hunger for more character-driven roles in both Hindi and in the West. But there is no anxiousness.