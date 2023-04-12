No one can ever typecast me, says Hitesh Bharadwaj

Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj, who plays the role of Ekam in the show Udaariyan, has shared that even though the TV industry has evolved over the years, actors still face the issue of getting stereotyped on screen. However, Hitesh feels that he is fortunate as he got an opportunity to play different roles.
He said: “Since I started my career in 2012, I played different characters. So no one can ever typecast me even if they want to.” Hitesh has also worked in Is Mod Se Jate Hain, Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani, Kedarnath, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Confessions, Jane Kyu De Yaron, among others.
He also talked about his character, Ekam, and the kind of response he is getting from the audience. “It’s not necessary that every time people appreciate, but we should take it in a positive way. Recently, when I went to the sets, 10-12 girls from nearby village were waiting for the last two hours to meet Ekam. They said how much they like the character. Such a thing has never happened in my life,” shared the actor.
