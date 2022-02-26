No shortcuts to success, says actor-writer Sumaira Shaikh

What is your new show Dongri Danger all about?
I have been working on Dongri Danger since 2016 and it is my first comedy special. My parents’journey in Dongri and my personal experience has been captured in this show.
What is the USP of the show?
The honesty factor of the content. I hope that the viewers across the globe will love the show as much as the live audience did.
What struggles did you face?
In 2017 I lost my brother and had almost taken a decision that I won’t write comedy now. Then my colleague and friend Sumukhi helped me, and pushed me a lot. She asked me to contribute whatever I could. That was one of my lowest points in my life.
How is your colleague Sumukhi Suresh?
In short, she is my mentor. She was present at my first open comedy show in 2015. In our first meeting only, she told me if I ever did comedy full-time I should connect with her. She has taught me everything from a scratch.
As a stand-up comedian, how do you see the OTT platforms versus live performance?
Live experience is different each time, it changes every time with the new set of audience. I am lucky to get a platform like this at so early in my career.
What do you think about female comic artistes?
I am very grateful that the scenario for female comic artistes has changed recently. Now it is not how you look and joke about yourself!
What kind of family support did you receive in your career?
I am a psychology graduate and was on my path to becoming a therapist. But I told them I wanted to try something different. They have supported my decision of getting into acting.
Does your family like your shows?
My parents are quite funny! I take a lot of stuff from them, based on which I create my own content.
What would be your tips to the budding stand-up comedians?
One thing is for sure—there are no shortcuts to success. You need to explore yourself in the open mic and not be clouded by the comments of others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport
Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...