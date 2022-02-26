No shortcuts to success, says actor-writer Sumaira Shaikh

What is your new show Dongri Danger all about?

I have been working on Dongri Danger since 2016 and it is my first comedy special. My parents’journey in Dongri and my personal experience has been captured in this show.

What is the USP of the show?

The honesty factor of the content. I hope that the viewers across the globe will love the show as much as the live audience did.

What struggles did you face?

In 2017 I lost my brother and had almost taken a decision that I won’t write comedy now. Then my colleague and friend Sumukhi helped me, and pushed me a lot. She asked me to contribute whatever I could. That was one of my lowest points in my life.

How is your colleague Sumukhi Suresh?

In short, she is my mentor. She was present at my first open comedy show in 2015. In our first meeting only, she told me if I ever did comedy full-time I should connect with her. She has taught me everything from a scratch.

As a stand-up comedian, how do you see the OTT platforms versus live performance?

Live experience is different each time, it changes every time with the new set of audience. I am lucky to get a platform like this at so early in my career.

What do you think about female comic artistes?

I am very grateful that the scenario for female comic artistes has changed recently. Now it is not how you look and joke about yourself!

What kind of family support did you receive in your career?

I am a psychology graduate and was on my path to becoming a therapist. But I told them I wanted to try something different. They have supported my decision of getting into acting.

Does your family like your shows?

My parents are quite funny! I take a lot of stuff from them, based on which I create my own content.

What would be your tips to the budding stand-up comedians?

One thing is for sure—there are no shortcuts to success. You need to explore yourself in the open mic and not be clouded by the comments of others.