No virtual world for Anchal Sahu

Actress Anchal Sahu is currently seen in the Colors’ show Parineetii. She speaks about the rising social media culture and why she likes to keep a low profile.
She says, “Nowadays, social media has become a commonplace for everyone. I know it offers us connectivity, but it is important to find balance. People are now more focused on living a virtual life rather than living the moment they are in. I do believe that we have a number of pros of social media, but their cons cannot be ignored.”
Elaborating further, Aanchal adds, “It has serious impact on our physical and mental health. It’s unfortunate how for most people, the virtual world has become the real world. People do get influenced and try to become what they are not. Social media ki duniya me hum itna kho jate hai ki real side kya hai vo dekhna bhul hi jaate hai.”
