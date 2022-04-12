Harphoul Mohini features Shagun Sharma and Zebby Singh

Colors’ is all set for a new show titled Harphoul Mohini, which is an unusual love story of two individuals, who are poles apart and even belong to different regions— Haryana’s Harphoul Chaudhari and Kerala’s Mohini Vijayan.
While Harphoul is a young, energetic man from a small village in Haryana and wears his heart on his sleeve, he has very little exposure to the world outside his village. On the other hand, Mohini hails from Kerala and is a strong and opinionated woman.
Zebby Singh will be seen essaying the character of Harphoul while Mohini will be played by Shagun Sharma.
Excited about the show, Zebby said, “As an actor, you’re always looking for roles that can bring out the best in you; and Harphoul Mohini has given me just that!” Adds Shagun, “My character Mohini is an intelligent girl with a strong personality. She has a powerful aura that will strongly connect with the audience, and I’m confident that they will really enjoy their love story!”
