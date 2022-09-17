Surbhi Chandna will next be seen in Colors' upcoming show Sherdil Shergill. A chit-chat with the gorgeous actress

Sherdil Shergill has a tagline which says ‘Ladkiya ghar nahi office sambhalti hai’. What do you have to say about this?

I think we girls can do everything. Individually, I am capable of handling both. In the show, Manmeet is an independent girl, who manages both office and home.

Were you reluctant to play a mother in this show?

Initially yes. But there is something about the child which made me comfortable. The audience should watch the show to understand.

Off screen, you are friends with Dheeraj Dhoopar. Does that reflect on screen?

Definitely. Because, acting is not about just saying the lines in front of the camera. The camaraderie which you share with your co-star is extremely important. Luckily, Dheeraj and I share a great rapport and we take care of each other.

How do you see your growth in the last few years?

I am someone who will not do anything till I am convinced. That’s why I took a break after Naagin and came back with this show.

Do you want to do films and web series?

Of course, I want to evolve as an actor. I will do films.

Do you mind giving auditions?

For television I have never given auditions but I have done mock shoots. For films and web series if I have to give auditions, why not? I read somewhere that Kareena Kapoor Khan also auditioned for her role in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Your elder sister Pranavi takes care of your work. How do you define her role in your life?

She is a multi-tasker. She is married. She works, manages her home and manages me as well. We fight a lot; we learn from each other.

What are your plans after this show?

I am just hoping that this show is well received by the audience. I want to tell good stories. I have hosted a few episodes of Hunarbaaz and had a great time on the sets. My bond with Mithun Chakraborty has been appreciated. Hats off to all the anchors like Bharti, Harsh and Jay Bhanushali. To be a host you need that bundle of energy within you all the time.

Your fashion sense is always perfect. How do you define your fashion mantra?

I do not shy away from experimenting. If people troll me, that’s okay. Being happy is important to me. Also, I would like to mention that it’s all about team effort.

We hear you love travelling. How often do you go out?

I love travelling because that allows me to break the monotony of life.