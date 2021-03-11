Not everyone can live an actor's life, says Shivin Narang

Evolution for an artiste is a continuous process. Actor Shivin Narang, who was recently seen in the music video Ijazzat Hain alongside Jasmin Bhasin, says, “As a person, one keeps evolving with each passing day and year, which also reflects on the actor’s life and craft. An actor’s journey is about learning with each incident of life, which gives depth to his own character, both on screen and off it. There is a big change in how I see things now.”

Shivin adds, “It’s true that a lot of people work really hard behind the camera, and it’s the field they have chosen and they love it. An actor’s job and talent are to showcase themselves to the world, even their most vulnerable side. So, the limelight is the by-product of it, even pros and cons of being famous and losing your own privacy comes with it. Not everyone can do that and live an actor’s life.”