Not true: Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan deny they are becoming parents

Celeb couple Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan got married on November 21, 2021, after dating for more than four years. The latest news from the couple’s paradise is that they are about to embrace parenthood. However, Anushka has rubbished the news with a hilarious post.
Anushka took to Instagram and shared a picture wherein Aditya is resting his head on the actress’ lap. She wrote, “This is the only baby in my life right now! We are not pregnant.” Aditya shared the same picture and wrote, “I am the only baby in her life right now. We are not pregnant.” It has just been a year that they have been married and the lovebirds are seemingly interested in enjoying each other’s company a little longer!
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...