Not true: Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan deny they are becoming parents

Celeb couple Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan got married on November 21, 2021, after dating for more than four years. The latest news from the couple’s paradise is that they are about to embrace parenthood. However, Anushka has rubbished the news with a hilarious post.

Anushka took to Instagram and shared a picture wherein Aditya is resting his head on the actress’ lap. She wrote, “This is the only baby in my life right now! We are not pregnant.” Aditya shared the same picture and wrote, “I am the only baby in her life right now. We are not pregnant.” It has just been a year that they have been married and the lovebirds are seemingly interested in enjoying each other’s company a little longer!