Prambrata Chatterjee and Geeta Basra to essay key roles in Notary

Notary, a quirky drama, stars popular Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee, as an incorrigible lawyer-turned-notary, whose unshakable habit of always speaking the truth lands him in big trouble. Betrayed by the very people who used to laud his truthfulness, Chatterjee’s character registers a case against himself and thereby begins a journey of overcoming his past demons and coming to peace.

The film also stars Geeta Basra, who is making her comeback to the big screen. The film went on floors on Thursday (October 6) and will be finished in two back-to-back schedules in Bhopal and Mumbai. It is expected to be ready for release early next year. The film is helmed by Pavan Wadeyar, a renowned director from the Kannada film industry, whose most recent production Dollu won two National Awards. — TMS