Would love to do a Punjabi film, says Ajooni actor Robin Sohi

Hailing from a Punjabi Sikh family from Haryana, Robin Sohi decided to pursue acting when he first landed in Mumbai. To learn the art form, he joined an acting course and then did theatre. He also played the lead in Punjabi TV show Tere Dil Vich Rehan De. The actor is now seen in television show Ajooni. He shares, “I am playing a negative role in Ajooni, brother of the main lead. I manipulate the family and create chaos. It’s a cameo, but a strong one.”
Ask him about his plans of doing a Punjabi film if offered and he answers in the affirmative, “I would love to. Nowadays, the Punjabi industry is growing plus Punjabi is my mother tongue too. The Punjabi industry has a worldwide audience and I would like to reach out to them through my work. My family and friends will be happy too.”
