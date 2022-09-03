Now comics based on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, T-Series along with Diamond Comics will soon publish Rooh Baba ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a comic based on Kartik’s character Rooh Baba.

Says Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, “We’re still celebrating the film’s success and thanking the audience for the abundance of love that they have showered on the film. This special collaboration with Diamond Comics is another way of adding on to this celebration. For every film, the promotional and marketing phase is very important and is something that impacts the accomplishment of the film, and that is what we had in mind for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

Kartik said, “I’m very excited about this because this is the first time that I’ll have my own comic book character which is based on my most recent and loved film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”