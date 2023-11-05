Now, Ghoomer to air on OTT

ZEE5 announced the world digital premiere of Ghoomer. With an inspiring storyline, the movie features a stellar cast comprising Shabana Azmi, Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and a special appearance by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by R Balki, Ghoomer is all set for an OTT release on November 10.

Director R. Balki said, “Ghoomer on ZEE5 will finally take the film to the widest possible audience. Loved unanimously by those who have seen it in its limited release in the theatres, this magical story of a one-armed girl who is given a new lease of life by a man who believed in the impossible, will impress the audiences. I am thrilled Ghoomer will finally reach the hearts of millions.” On his part, Abhishek Bachchan said, “Working alongside Saiyami Kher and under R Balki’s brilliant direction was an enriching experience that allowed us to delve deep into the intricacies of our characters. The success of Ghoomer should be credited to the stellar team both on and off the screen, who brought this story to life.

Saiyami Kher, who plays the lead says, “Ghoomer has been the best experience of my life. The film has my blood, sweat, toil and my entire heart. Getting to play a differently abled cricketer, getting to work with the genius R Balki was awesome.”

