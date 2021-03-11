Now, Little Singham in 3D

Discovery Kids, Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturez’s kids’ animation show Little Singham has a mega-surprise in store for its fans. For the first time, Little Singham is releasing in a 3D animated movie on his birthday titled Kaal Bana Vish Kaal. The movie is slated to premiere on August 15, 2022, at 11:30 am.

Little Singham’s biggest enemy, the demon Kaal, is back with a vengeance. This 3D film will see Little Singham on yet another mission to keep his arch-nemesis from carrying out his evil schemes. A face-off in a battle of good versus evil is bound to keep kids engaged.