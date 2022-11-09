Now, Whoopi quits Twitter

Another celeb, American TV host Whoopi Goldberg has announced her exit from Twitter. Citing a chaos-filled week after Elon Musk took over Twitter, Whoopi Goldberg announced that she would no longer be on the micro-blogging site.
She announced the news on her talk show The View and, ironically, the clip was shared by the team of the talk show on Twitter! Whoopi said, “It’s been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and this place is a mess. I’m getting off today because I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”
