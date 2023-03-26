Nupur Sanon, who made an acting debut with the web series Pop Kaun, says she wants to be known as a fine actor

Mona

Nupur Sanon’s first steps into the film world are rather filmy. A B.Com graduate, armed with a decent GMAT score in hand, this trained singer, moved to Mumbai. An audition that she thought was for a song turned out to be an acting assignment, which she bagged. A few weeks of workshops and the film got shelved, but in the process gave Nupur the confidence to pursue acting.

With a web show Pop Kaun already streaming, Nupur’s two films are in the pipeline — Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Noorani Chehra and pan-Indian film Tiger Nageswara Rao.

“I come from Kirori Mal College in North Campus, Delhi University. It was the college where Amitabh Bachchan once studied,” she shares.

Joining sister Kriti Sanon in Mumbai and in the same profession, she says, “I have seen Kriti start from the word go in the industry, this sure has given me a roadmap. On the down side, my introduction is as Kriti Sanon’s sister, but I accept it with all humility.”

Comic line

A comedy after a rather sentimental song, Filhall, came as a surprise to Nupur too. “Farhad Samji for a director, Disney +Hotstar for a platform and who’s who of the comedy world—Surabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Satish Kaushik, Rajpal Yadav and Kunal Kemmu—I had to say yes to Pop Kaun.”

While singing stays her passion, acting is the priority at the moment. “Like it or not, believe it or not, singing as a career has a way longer shelf life than acting,” says this budding actress.

Learning from her sister’s experiences, she is aiming at a longer innings, “I want to be known as a fine actor and that’s how I select a role.” Another thing that she is happy about is the bond she shares with her sister Kriti Sanon, “Kriti is not just like my elder sister, but almost like a mother to me; I listen to her more. We share a special bonding.”