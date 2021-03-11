Nyrraa M Banerji on working in music video ‘Jaana Hai TohJaa’

Everyone who has ever nursed a broken heart will relate to her new music video, says actress Nyrraa M Banerji. The actress is seen in a recently released song Jaana Hai Toh Jaa alongside Gautam Gulati and is eagerly waiting to see how her fans will respond. Nyrraa, who has already done seven music videos so far, is confident that everyone will love her new video.

The actress says, “People often face a conflict between the hearts and mind. The heart wants the person but the mind plays an ego game, and that is exactly what we are showing here.” The actress shot in Goa for the number. Talking about working with Gautam, she says, “I have worked with Gautam earlier also. It was a pleasure working with him again.”