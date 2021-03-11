An inimitable voice laced with a nuanced command of Indian classical ragas, Shilpa Rao is a name to reckon with. Having lent her soulful voice to umpteen Bollywood hits like Manmarziyaan, Ghungroo, Woh Ajnabee, and genre-defining collaborations, such as Those Words with Anoushka Shankar for her Grammy-nominated album, Shilpa has put Indian music on the global map. One of India’s most versatile singers, Shilpa Rao is MTV Beats Artist of The Month, all through August!

Says Shilpa,“My audience is my motivation. They listen to my songs and shower so much love on my craft that it makes me go the extra mile, even on a bad day. I strive to make my gurus happy each day.”