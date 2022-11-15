 Bhumika Chawla is excited about OTT premiere of Sita Ramam's Hindi version : The Tribune India

Bhumika Chawla is excited about OTT premiere of Sita Ramam's Hindi version

Bhumika Chawla is excited about OTT premiere of Sita Ramam's Hindi version


Your last Telugu film Sita Ramam is releasing in Hindi on OTT. How will it impact the film’s popularity?

When a film is successful and garners public appreciation, it makes us feel satisfied. It’s nice to have the film released in Hindi to a larger audience. It has done well and people have liked the film, which is a good thing for the film fraternity, producer and the team involved.

What’s your take on South Indian movies being dubbed in Hindi? Does it affect the original flavour?

I don’t think it affects as such. This comes from the reviews I get when I meet people. They say they have enjoyed a film even though it is dubbed.

Can you name one Bollywood film that should be remade in South?

The Hindi film that could be made is Kaagaz Ke Phool or Namesake.

South Indian films like Baahubali, Pushpa and KFG have changed the way audience looks at regional cinema. Your comment.

It is natural to feel good that South Indian films are getting much more recognition now than ever before. Though they were always recognised and loved, now it’s on a larger scale. My career started with Telugu films and I have not given up on it till date.

How was the response to your last Hindi film Operation Romeo?

The response to a film is not in our hands. I enjoyed working in Operation Romeo. There are some people, who really liked the concept and some who may have thought otherwise. It’s a part of the game.

How tough is it to balance both Bollywood and South Indian industry?

It’s not difficult to maintain this balance. Each film, each language, each team, and set offers you different experience. Life is all about experiences and being able to work with good people is a blessing.

How was it working in Bhram? Any new show in the pipeline?

It was a great experience working in Bhram. I had a wonderful time with the team. I have got a few offers but didn’t find them exciting enough. Hoping that I get something exciting to work on soon. As of now, my next release is a Tamil film.

Talking about actors, there has been a major crossover between Bollywood actors and South Indian stars. How do you see this change?

It’s good to have a crossover cast. It brings larger audiences as each actor brings along their fans and viewers. It’s not regional cinema anymore. We call ourselves pan-India actors and movies are pan-India films.

What do you have to say about Hindi films facing tough times at the box office?

It’s a passing phase. One big hit and the media as well as people will talk about it.

You choose to stay low key. Are you an introvert?

I am a mix of an introvert and an extrovert depending on the situation. Though I am on social media, I still like to keep my personal life very personal. When I am working in a film, I feel nice talking about that. I occasionally connect with my well-wishers.

