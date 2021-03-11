Aadha Ishq is a tale of forbidden feelings

Voot Select is all set to expand its diverse content repertoire with a modern-day romantic saga, titled Aadha Ishq.

The Nandita Mehra directorial is headlined by Aamna Sharif, Gaurav Arora, Pratibha Ranta and Kunal Roy Kapur.

The story explores complexities of human emotions and relationships. Spanning across five episodes, this romantic drama delves into an unconventional tale of forbidden love, which will unfold on Voot Select on May 12.

Talking about her experience of playing Roma in this romantic saga, Aamna says, “Aadha Ishq deals with the repercussions of entangled relationships, and to portray the trials and tribulations that my character Roma goes through in the show, was a challenging task. However, essaying an emotionally inclined character has been a learning experience of a lifetime for me. I’m excited for the audience to see this unusually thought-provoking tale of love, pepped up with drama and beautiful locations.”