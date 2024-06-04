Of India’s democratic history

ANI

A biopic on the life of Sukumar Sen, India’s first Chief Election Commissioner, has been announced. On Monday, production banner Roy Kapur Films along with Trickitainment Media said they had acquired the rights to produce the biopic on the life of Sukumar Sen.

The project will chronicle the life of Sen, the architect behind India’s first general elections in 1951-52.

Sen, a mathematician and civil servant, was pivotal in transitioning India from a British colony to a democratic republic. Tasked with organising the world’s largest democratic exercise, Sen managed an electorate of 175 million people spread across 565 princely kingdoms and newly formed states.

On bringing Sen’s story to screen, Siddharth Roy Kapur said, “We are so honoured to bring to life the incredible story of one of our national heroes Sukumar Sen, who played a crucial role in shaping India’s democratic history.”