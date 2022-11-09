Of secrets & revelations

The six-part series, Mammals, written by two-time Olivier and Tony Award-winner, Jez Butterworth, is about the complexities of marriage. It encompasses the feelings of sadness, grief, tension, love, friendship, betrayal…All with a touch of magical realism. It follows the story of Jamie (James Corden), a chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling). Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan). Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff’s marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue (Sally Hawkins) start deepening.

In this dark-comedy drama, revelations and secrets come to light as the pangs of modern marriage and infidelity are exposed. The series is directed by Stephanie Laing (Made for Love, Physical) and produced by Street Hassle in association with Vertigo Films and Fulwell 73. The UK Original series will launch worldwide, exclusively on Prime Video, on November 11.