Of secrets & revelations

The six-part series, Mammals, written by two-time Olivier and Tony Award-winner, Jez Butterworth, is about the complexities of marriage. It encompasses the feelings of sadness, grief, tension, love, friendship, betrayal…All with a touch of magical realism. It follows the story of Jamie (James Corden), a chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling). Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan). Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff’s marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue (Sally Hawkins) start deepening.
In this dark-comedy drama, revelations and secrets come to light as the pangs of modern marriage and infidelity are exposed. The series is directed by Stephanie Laing (Made for Love, Physical) and produced by Street Hassle in association with Vertigo Films and Fulwell 73. The UK Original series will launch worldwide, exclusively on Prime Video, on November 11.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...