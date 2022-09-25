Old-world charm: Here are some secrets from the movie Catherine Called Birdy

Prime Video’s upcoming original movie Catherine Called Birdy is all set to take you back to medieval England with a witty twist to its less glorious reality. Based on a novel by Karen Cushman, the film narrates the tale of a feisty teen Birdy, played by the talented Bella Ramsay, who is reluctantly embroiled in her parents’ quest to find her a worthy, or rather, a wealthy suitor.

While Birdy’s father Lord Rollo’s estate is falling apart, he spends his time lounging around with hopes and plots to marry her off. Playing this greedy, lazy and obnoxious character is none other than fleabag fame ‘hot priest’ Andrew Scott.

Andrew shared the secret behind Lord Rollo’s fashionable wardrobe and said, “It was incredible working with Julian Day, our costume designer. Lord Rollo would be wearing Gucci now if he could. He likes to spend money, he’s interested in art. He’s just one of those straight men.” Revealing the real mystery behind his flowing robes, Andrew added, “Unfortunately, during the movie I fell down the stairs and broke my foot. There were these very slippery mahogany stairs and I just fell. So, for a part of the movie, I’m walking around with a big boot.”