On a new turf: Abhishek Malhan releases his first song Noori

Following his impactful appearance in Big Boss OTT Season 2, Abhishek Malhan is returning to the music scene with Noori, alongside Komal Sohi.

Noori is a melodious fusion of various musical elements, intertwining his distinctive rap style with Komal Sohi’s soulful vocals. The song takes listeners on an emotional voyage, delving into themes of love, longing, and self-discovery. The lyrics are filled with heartfelt expressions and relatable experiences, making it a track that resonates with people from all walks of life.

Komal Sohi, a rising star in the music industry, is celebrated for her versatile vocal range and ability to convey intricate emotions through her singing.

Abhishek shared, “My aim in life right now is to keep surprising my fans. They should see a different shade of me each time. With Noori, I’ve tried to bring a new flavour for them to enjoy. I am extremely excited.”