Bhagyashree Dassani roped in as judge on 'DID Super Moms'

Zee TV is all set to launch the third edition of its popular non-fiction show, DID Super Moms. After Urmila Matondkar, Bollywood star Bhagyashree Dassani has been roped in as one of the judges on the show. The diva will be seen judging the show for the very first time alongside Remo D’souza. The actress will make her debut as a judge and give an exciting chance to all the moms to showcase their talent.
Bhagyashree says, “I am really looking forward to meeting the talented moms from across our country and inspire them to achieve their dreams. Judging them will not be an easy task, but I will try my level best. Most importantly, I am really thrilled to be sharing the stage with the famous choreographer Remo D’Souza and the immensely talented Urmila Matondkar. I am sure we all will have a gala time and entertain the audience.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents
CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...
Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Def Secy
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...