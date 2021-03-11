Bhagyashree Dassani roped in as judge on 'DID Super Moms'

Zee TV is all set to launch the third edition of its popular non-fiction show, DID Super Moms. After Urmila Matondkar, Bollywood star Bhagyashree Dassani has been roped in as one of the judges on the show. The diva will be seen judging the show for the very first time alongside Remo D’souza. The actress will make her debut as a judge and give an exciting chance to all the moms to showcase their talent.

Bhagyashree says, “I am really looking forward to meeting the talented moms from across our country and inspire them to achieve their dreams. Judging them will not be an easy task, but I will try my level best. Most importantly, I am really thrilled to be sharing the stage with the famous choreographer Remo D’Souza and the immensely talented Urmila Matondkar. I am sure we all will have a gala time and entertain the audience.”