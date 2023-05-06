On Friday, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her father

When it comes to airport fashion, actor Deepika Padukone knows best how to steal attention with her sartorial choices. On Friday, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone. Clad in an all-white co-ord set, she looked gorgeous as ever. The former badminton star was seen in formal attire. Deepika even happily posed and greeted those around with a 'good morning'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 jawans killed in Rajouri operations; India slams Pakistan's talks offer
Terrorists trigger blast during search for Poonch attackers ...
Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as new domestic policy adviser
Tanden was initially nominated by Biden to head the Office o...