On Friday, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her father

ANI

When it comes to airport fashion, actor Deepika Padukone knows best how to steal attention with her sartorial choices. On Friday, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone. Clad in an all-white co-ord set, she looked gorgeous as ever. The former badminton star was seen in formal attire. Deepika even happily posed and greeted those around with a 'good morning'.