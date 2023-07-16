On India's Best Dancer 3, Shakti Kapoor recalls his Raja Babu days

Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 3, welcomes veteran actors Shakti Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure this weekend.

Talking about his first Filmfare award, Shakti Kapoor says, “When Raja Babu came to me, I did not want to sign the film because I had played many negative roles and Nandu’s character had only one costume — chaddi, nara, and baniyaan. I told Govinda, “I do not want to do the film,” but then he convinced me by saying, “You will not regret it”. And then came the Filmfare Awards function, where the film and characters were nominated for many categories, including my character. I was not keen on going for it, as I don’t usually go to these functions. But I still went for it since my wife, mom, and sister-in-law pushed me to go. Looking at all the actors getting the award, my mom kept asking me, ‘why aren’t they taking your name?’ I was just praying to God that, please, not for me but for my mom, please make me win the award. And finally, the time came when my name was announced as the winner in the category of best comedian. At that moment I said to myself, ‘Thank God, otherwise my mother would have gone home with a broken heart!’ Both Padmini and my wife were sure of it, but I was not.”