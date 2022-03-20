On International Day of Happiness, celebrities talk about how the pandemic has changed their definition of 'being happy'

Value relationships
Sharad Malhotra
Happiness is a very subjective term. Small things make me happy like going for a cup of coffee with a friend and even a long conversation with my mom on phone, as she lives in Kolkata. The pandemic has taught us how to value people’s time and now we know who is important for us. Life is no longer the same. We have learnt to value relationships.
Pet pleasure
Jasmin Bhasin
For every person, happiness varies. I’m a simple girl who loves doing what she loves and loves what she’s doing! Playing with my two pets makes me feel unconditional love and happiness. Being professional as well as dealing with people who are professional also makes me feel good.
Happy genes
Puja Agarwal
Being happy has always been a part of my life. My definition of happiness has definitely changed and I am a minimalist now. I have happy genes, which I got from my mother. I find happiness in everything. It’s my first nature.
Changed thoughts
Ayush Anand
Earlier, I used to think and plan for my future or sometimes dwell in the past, however, the pandemic made me realise that now is the only moment we have in our hands and only that matters. Now whenever I get upset or some negative thoughts clutter my mind, I just close my eyes and remember the things I am thankful for.
Positive direction
Arun Mandola
During the last two years, I have given lots of time to my family. I started learning new things, reading books and watching knowledge-based videos on YouTube. I did many online courses to groom myself, so there have been changes in my personality.
Spiritual mode
Dipna Patel
The pandemic has taught me not to take things for granted. As I have been into spirituality and follow Nichiren’s Buddhist philosophy for eight years, I always knew where true happiness lies. To be happy, the most integral thing is to not let your happiness depend on other people and future possibilities.
