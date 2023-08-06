 On International Friendship Day, here are some binge-worthy audio and web series that you can enjoy with your pals to make it a special affair : The Tribune India

  Lifestyle
On International Friendship Day, here are some binge-worthy audio and web series that you can enjoy with your pals to make it a special affair

Sheetal

Kalki Koechlin aka Aditi from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was right when she said, kuch logon ke saath sirf waqt bitaane se hi sab theek ho jaata hai. Keeping all those capitalism-fuelled ideas at bay, this International Friendship Day, let’s make it all about spending quality time together with our best friends. And what better way to do it than by lapping up some interesting audio shows and web series that celebrate the bond of friendship!

College times
Hostel Daze
Platform: Amazon Prime

Hostel Daze

As they struggle to get through the first semester at a hostel, four young and vulnerable roommates develop a strong friendship. Amazon Prime’s Hostel Daze is filled to the brim with craziness, conflicts and even disasters that are a part of hostel life, showcasing the challenges that every student who lives in a hostel must overcome. With a unique sense of humour that makes it highly engaging, this series is a must-watch!

World of women
Girls Hostel
Platform: SonyLIV

Girls Hostel

Starring Srishti Shrivastava, Ahsaas Channa, Simran Natekar and Parul Gulati in the lead roles, this college drama series revolves around a girls’ hostel, fights between groups and issues that women face in colleges. The four lead characters, all girls, are able to understand the meaning of friendship and love by the final year of college. Its third season was released in November 2022.

Complex relationships
Four More Shots Please!
Platform: Amazon Prime

Four More Shots Please!

In the complex world of Four More Shots Please! the unbreakable bond of four women takes centrestage. Set against the backdrop of vibrant Mumbai, these women celebrate their friendship while toasting tequila shots. Fearlessly embracing their imperfections, they navigate the intricacies of complex relationships, learn from their mistakes, and embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery. The series serves as an unflinchingly honest portrayal of strong female friendships and women who dare to stand up for themselves.

Unique approach
Adulting: It’s a Jungle Out There
Platform: Audible

Adulting: It’s a Jungle Out There chronicles the lives of two young women, Ray and Nikhat, as they navigate the complexities of independent adulthood in the vibrant city of Mumbai. Friendship plays a crucial role in their unique approach to tackling challenges of adulthood.

Fresh perspective
Mismatched
Platform: Netflix

Mismatched is a Netflix original series about a young woman named Dimple Ahuja and a young man, Rishi Singh, who dreams of finding the perfect wife.

In the course of this series, they discover more about themselves. It is an entertaining watch that explores traditional cultural practices like arranged marriages.

With a young cast, including Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, and Sanjana Sarathy, among others, this show focuses not only on voicing certain issues that the youth face, but also on the charm of friendship that helps endure the trials and ordeals of life. Mismatched captures the essence of strong bonds and leaves viewers yearning for more.

Complexities of power
Best of Friends
Platform: Audible

The audio series Best of Friends is based on the incredible journey and friendship of two 14-year-old girls from Karachi — from 1988 to present-day London. As Pakistan’s political scene undergoes a dramatic transformation, with a dictator and a powerful woman taking charge, the world brims with uncertainty.. Besides friendship, the series explores themes of politics and complexities of power.

Campus life
Kota Factory
Platform: Netflix

In this show, Vaibhav, a spirited 16-year-old, bids farewell to his hometown and dives into the exciting chaos of Kota’s educational hub. This series brings to life the ups and downs of student life, as Vaibhav and his gang navigate the cutthroat world of coaching centres in their quest to conquer the renowned Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance exam. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of hilarious moments, heartwarming friendships, and unforgettable experiences that define the true spirit of campus life.

Travel package
Desi Down Under
Platform: Audible

Set on the shores of Sydney, Desi Down Under is a coming-of-age story that follows three hopeful 20-somethings from Mangalore, who cross the ocean to learn life-saving skills at the stunning Coogee Beach in Australia. The plot revolves around best friends Deven (Adarsh Gourav), Meenu (Prajakta Koli), and Rahul (Taaruk Raina) and their trip of a lifetime. This funny and uplifting comedy is about friendship, dream fulfilment, cultural clash and humanity. It is available in English as well as Hindi. 

