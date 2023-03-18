On March 16, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad hosted their wedding reception in Delhi

On Thursday (March 16), Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad hosted their wedding reception in Delhi. They had solemnised a court marriage a few weeks ago, and are now celebrating their union withfamily members as well as friends. At the reception, Swara wore a zardosi marodi ghagra on red georgette. She paired it with a beautiful dupatta crafted with borders and booties. Fahad complimented her in a resham and gold Abu Sandeep sherwani. They posed against a floral backdrop that also featured a neon sign of their wedding hashtag #SwaadAnusaar.

