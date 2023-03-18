On March 16, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad hosted their wedding reception in Delhi

On Thursday (March 16), Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad hosted their wedding reception in Delhi. They had solemnised a court marriage a few weeks ago, and are now celebrating their union withfamily members as well as friends. At the reception, Swara wore a zardosi marodi ghagra on red georgette. She paired it with a beautiful dupatta crafted with borders and booties. Fahad complimented her in a resham and gold Abu Sandeep sherwani. They posed against a floral backdrop that also featured a neon sign of their wedding hashtag #SwaadAnusaar.
— TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues
Cong counters with privilege notice against PM Modi | Saffro...
Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for 'green state'
Milk cess on liquor | Sops for electric vehicles | Pension f...
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV
Threatens to kill Salman | Security agencies stumped