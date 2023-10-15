On record: Megan Thee Stallion is currently funding her own music career

IANS

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has shared that she is financing her next project herself and isn’t currently signed to a record label. Stallion said in an Instagram live video posted by producer Max Julian, which has since been shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“I have no label right now. We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion pockets. So, the budget is coming from me,” she said in the video.

The Savage musician also said she wasn’t looking for a label right now. “I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independently, since it was just me and my mama. So excited cause it’s really just me this go ‘round until we sign to a new label, but I don’t wanna sign a new label right now because I just wanna do it myself,” she added. Last month, Thee Stallion released Bongos with rapper Cardi B, their first collaboration since 2020’s WAP.

#Instagram #Social Media #Twitter