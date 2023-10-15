On record: Megan Thee Stallion is currently funding her own music career

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has shared that she is financing her next project herself and isn’t currently signed to a record label. Stallion said in an Instagram live video posted by producer Max Julian, which has since been shared on X (formerly Twitter).
“I have no label right now. We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion pockets. So, the budget is coming from me,” she said in the video.
The Savage musician also said she wasn’t looking for a label right now. “I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independently, since it was just me and my mama. So excited cause it’s really just me this go ‘round until we sign to a new label, but I don’t wanna sign a new label right now because I just wanna do it myself,” she added. Last month, Thee Stallion released Bongos with rapper Cardi B, their first collaboration since 2020’s WAP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4 lakh people have fled north Gaza
Iran, Egypt join Turkiye, China & Russia in calling on Tel A...
Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza
The US has intensified its global engagement amid an imminen...
Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls
Former MP CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Chh...
160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry
5 Punjab facilities with 100-plus footfall under lens