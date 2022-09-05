On Teacher's Day, actors pay tributes to their favourite 'gurus' for shaping their life journey

Mona

Good teaching is one-fourth preparation and three-fourth theatre, said Gail Goldwin... The saying gains even more significance in the field of acting. From those who shaped their character and perception on life, starting in school, to those who taught them at other times, actors pay tributes to their favourite gurus on this Teacher’s Day!

Life’s philosophy

I have come across many gurus in my life, some of them in my theatre days while others in school. Many a lesson I learnt from books, and others from those whose names I didn’t even get to know, but they taught me life’s philosophy in a few minutes. In my acting journey, I was quite fond of Anuradha Kapur, Rajendran sir, Prasanna, Devendra Raj Ankur and Ram Gopal Bajaj. Each one of them and many more have significantly impacted my journey. — Pankaj Tripathi, actor

Learning curve

Many gurus teach you precious lessons in life. The first was my science teacher Riyaz Ahmed. He taught me not to be scared of books, but learn how to explore them. That took a huge burden off me and since then I have I have seen life as an exploration. Riyaz Ahmed ji still lives in Bikaner and after many years, I especially went and met him. At the National School of Drama (NSD), I learnt a lot from Anuradha Kapur, Barry John, Naseeruddin Shah and Robin Das during the early 90s. I have taught at NSD and been a visiting faculty at many other prestigious institutions. Meanwhile, I have also learnt from my students. — Rajesh Tailang, actor

Deep desire

I have shared Dronacharya and Eklavya kind of bond with my gurus! While watching the famous movie Deewar, I realised my deep desire to be an actor. Over the years, I have learnt a lot from Amitabh Bachchan, and his films and continue to do so. I consider Salman Khan to be my other guru. Right from Maine Pyar Kiya to Bandhan to Veergati, I emulated his physique. I have also been with him on Bigg Boss. — Vishal Kotian, actor

Truly grateful

There are many lessons that my gurus have taught me, and I’ll be forever grateful for them. I’d also like to wish a very Happy Teacher’s Day to my source of inspiration, my dance guru Shreekant Ahire. He has been a guiding light in my journey and has always encouraged me. — Faisal Khan, actor

Timeless lessons

The lessons taught by our teachers are timeless. In fact, I learn a lot from Rashi on set of our show Pushpa Impossible. Talking about my favourite teacher, it would be my kathak instructor — her dedication and impeccable style of teaching truly left a mark on me. — Karuna Pandey, actor