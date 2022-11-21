On World Television Day, celebs talk about the pros and cons of being in the industry

Financial security

Nirisha Basnett

The benefits are financial stability and fame. When you are a part of any TV show, your income is guaranteed for a considerable number of months. There is a lot of financial security. However, I think the biggest negative is the judgement viewers pass on social media. Also, there is insecurity of losing the role and hectic schedules.

Massive reach

Nikhil Nanda

TV channels these days have aggressive business modules, where commercials have become important but content is ultimately the same. The benefit of working in the telly world is that it has massive reach, which in turn boosts your fame.

Best medium

Jason Tham

Television has had a crucial role in the upbringing of many people. I remember before YouTube if people wanted to watch or learn cooking, there used to be Sanjeev Kapoor’s show and my friend’s mom used to take notes! That was the power of television. The TV industry has changed drastically now. The widespread viewership of television in today’s times makes it one of the best modes of communication. Having said that, we have good, bad and explicit content on each medium and it’s a matter of one’s choice.

Focus on youth

Rohit Mehta

Television has evolved and how! There was a time when we all gathered at 9:00 pm to watch KBC and there were no people on the street. Now we all carry cellphones, which acts as a window to the world. Talking about shows, I think they are still the same. We should make more creative and inspiring shows, so that the youth connects to them.

Right approach

Priya Paramita Paul

I have noticed many changes in the TV industry in terms of content, which is a positive thing. The one major positive that I have observed personally is how the characters are being cast. Most of the casting directors today go for an artiste’s social media presence. Do they have a blue tick? How many followers do they have? This is something which I feel is demeaning for all the actors. Selection should be based on individual skills and not on how many followers one has on social media.

No degree needed

Mitu