Once Upon Two Times

Zee5

College sweethearts Ruhi (Kashish Khan) and Ahaan (Anud Singh Dhaka) are all set to get married, but things go haywire when the families meet at a getaway and realise that their parents are ex-lovers. Written and directed by Sonakshi Mittal, it also has Sanjay Suri and Mrinal Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Berlin

Netflix

From the creator of the much-loved Spanish series Money Heist comes the spin-off. It explores the character of Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso, as he brings together master thieves in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever. Berlin has been helmed by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato.

12th Fail

Disney+Hotstar

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film had a theatrical release in October. Starring Vikrant Massey, it received critical acclaim. This sleeper hit is adapted from the 2019 eponymous non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak about the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, IPS, and Shraddha Joshi Sharma, IRS.

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Netflix

The BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning mind behind The Office, Extras and Afterlife, Ricky Gervais takes the stage for a provocative new stand-up special. It touches upon subjects like wokeness, racisim, sexism, the end of humanity, political correctness, family weddings, funerals and AI.