 One year after his demise, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala continues to trend and rule the hearts of his fans : The Tribune India

One year after his demise, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala continues to trend and rule the hearts of his fans

One year after his demise, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala continues to trend and rule the hearts of his fans

Tribune file photo



Sheetal

It’s been a year since Sidhu Moosewala was brutally murdered and the industry has been in mourning ever since. Many have drawn a connection between his songs, The Last Ride and 295, and his death on May 29 last year, making his songs quite popular even after his death.

The singer-actor turned politician had shot to fame after his song So High (2017) struck a chord with the audience. Although his initial songs were License by Ninja and G Wagon in 2017, but So High catapulted him to fame.

In a short career span of just five years, he worked tirelessly. From releasing 33 tracks in one album, Moosetape, to backing new faces in the Punjabi music industry like Shooter Kahlon and Prem Dhillon to giving two message-oriented films, Moosa Jatt and Yes I Am Student, to entering politics, he did it all.

Songs that are still trending

Song Views

295 Over 460 million

So High Over 630 million

Same Beef Over 490 million

Old Skool Over 300 million

The Last Ride Over 225 million

Legend Over 210 million

Best of the best

Moosewala was the first-ever Punjabi artiste to rank on the Billboard Global 200 Chart.

After he was no more...

SYL Over 22 million

Vaar 47 million

Mera Na 48 million

While many singers like Kanwar Grewal, Gursaaz Mudai, Dilshad Khan, R-Nait and Sufi Balbir, paid tributes to Sidhu by singing about him, but none came close to the popularity of his own songs that were released posthumously. Tion Wayne, a Nigerian rapper, even went to his hometown to shoot a song, Healing.

Fearless to the core

“I would always remember him as a one-man army who stood by his word and was fearless to the core. Everybody knows he was an honest and hardworking man, who has left a legacy in just four-five years. It is a proof of his immense talent. He was a self-made man in the true sense of the word. Very few souls in the world have the divinity to speak only the truth through their work and Sidhu was one of them.” Jagdeep Sidhu, director

Positive man

“He was a true artiste, always full of fire and bearing a positive attitude. Working with him was an experience that cannot be described in words. I still remember when we were shooting Moh, I was a little shy on the sets because I was working with him. But he made me feel very comfortable. I think what Sidhu achieved is remarkable.” Barbie Maan, singer

Celebrating him everyday

“It has been a year since Sidhu Moosewala passed away and I remember him each day still. I have received a lot of flak for my music, but Sidhu bhai always motivated me. He had worked on many songs with me and it a treasure to cherish.” The Kidd, music director

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Estranged husband stabs his Sikh wife to death in Canada's Brampton; arrested

2
Diaspora

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

3
Diaspora

Canadian party calls on govt to stop deportation of 150 Punjabi students

4
Nation Explainer

Sengol, what is the big controversy all about

5
Entertainment

Salman Khan stops to hug Vicky Kaushal a day after 'Dabangg' star's security pushed latter aside

6
Nation

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

7
Nation

NITI Aayog meeting: PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions; 11 CMs skip

8
Punjab

Geological Survey of India to assess groundwater contamination by heavy metals in Punjab and Haryana

9
Nation

'Sengol to finally get its due': PM Modi takes 'walking stick' dig at Congress

10
Nation

RSS ban row: Karnataka Congress takes U-turn

Don't Miss

View All
Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?
Trending

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?

Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Top News

Watch LIVE: New Parliament opening with mega 'Sengol' ceremony

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

In pictures: India’s new Parliament building

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

PM Modi will inaugurate it on Sunday

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Pictures: Police detain farm leaders in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

'Some Khap leaders, including Hardeep Ahlawat and Mahender N...

Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit

Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit

Shrinivas scaled the Mount Everest on May 19 but told his wi...


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

Proud moment for families

CKD to open new schools in Batala

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Woman killed in hit-&-run

Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

Delhi woman falls prey to ‘free thali’ bait, loses Rs 90,000 in cyber fraud

Old enmity takes ugly turn, Delhi teen stabbed to death

Man arrested for supplying arms to Neeraj Bawana gang

Teacher booked for sexual harassment

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot