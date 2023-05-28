One year after his demise, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala continues to trend and rule the hearts of his fans

Sheetal

It’s been a year since Sidhu Moosewala was brutally murdered and the industry has been in mourning ever since. Many have drawn a connection between his songs, The Last Ride and 295, and his death on May 29 last year, making his songs quite popular even after his death.

The singer-actor turned politician had shot to fame after his song So High (2017) struck a chord with the audience. Although his initial songs were License by Ninja and G Wagon in 2017, but So High catapulted him to fame.

In a short career span of just five years, he worked tirelessly. From releasing 33 tracks in one album, Moosetape, to backing new faces in the Punjabi music industry like Shooter Kahlon and Prem Dhillon to giving two message-oriented films, Moosa Jatt and Yes I Am Student, to entering politics, he did it all.

Songs that are still trending Song Views 295 Over 460 million So High Over 630 million Same Beef Over 490 million Old Skool Over 300 million The Last Ride Over 225 million Legend Over 210 million Best of the best Moosewala was the first-ever Punjabi artiste to rank on the Billboard Global 200 Chart. After he was no more... SYL Over 22 million Vaar 47 million Mera Na 48 million

While many singers like Kanwar Grewal, Gursaaz Mudai, Dilshad Khan, R-Nait and Sufi Balbir, paid tributes to Sidhu by singing about him, but none came close to the popularity of his own songs that were released posthumously. Tion Wayne, a Nigerian rapper, even went to his hometown to shoot a song, Healing.

Fearless to the core

“I would always remember him as a one-man army who stood by his word and was fearless to the core. Everybody knows he was an honest and hardworking man, who has left a legacy in just four-five years. It is a proof of his immense talent. He was a self-made man in the true sense of the word. Very few souls in the world have the divinity to speak only the truth through their work and Sidhu was one of them.” Jagdeep Sidhu, director

Positive man

“He was a true artiste, always full of fire and bearing a positive attitude. Working with him was an experience that cannot be described in words. I still remember when we were shooting Moh, I was a little shy on the sets because I was working with him. But he made me feel very comfortable. I think what Sidhu achieved is remarkable.” Barbie Maan, singer

Celebrating him everyday

“It has been a year since Sidhu Moosewala passed away and I remember him each day still. I have received a lot of flak for my music, but Sidhu bhai always motivated me. He had worked on many songs with me and it a treasure to cherish.” The Kidd, music director