Onward & upward: Papon is collaborating with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis

Renowned singer and composer Papon, known for his soulful music and soothing voice, has embarked on a new musical journey and is currently preparing for his upcoming songs in London. After a recent health setback, Papon has made a remarkable recovery and is now back to work.

In a recent social media post, he provided a glimpse of his current project by sharing a picture alongside Grammy-nominated audio engineer Darren Heelis. The photo has the two artistes sitting in the Pierce Room Studio.

Papon wrote, “Back in London to mix with my friend Darren Heelis after a very long time! Lots of surprises are coming your way! Stay tuned!!” Talking about his upcoming project, he says, “I’m really excited to be working with the talented Darren Heelis on two new albums. It has been an amazing experience collaborating with him, and we have created something truly special. These songs hold a special meaning for me, and I can’t wait to share them with all my fans. Each track is a blend of emotions and beautiful melodies that will take listeners on a wonderful musical journey.”