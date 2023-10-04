Opehlia Lovibond talks about her character in Minx Season 2

Lionsgate Play is set to premiere the raunchy Season 2 of Minx on October 6.

Starring the hysterical Jake Johnson alongside Ophelia Lovibond, Oscar Montoya and Jessica Lowe, Minx follows Doug and Joyce as they challenge the patriarchy in their own sweet way.

Having decided to open the first erotic magazine for women, they battle their way to the top amidst countless protests and merciless competitors with a comical twist. So, get ready to laugh as Lionsgate Play brings to you an uproarious dramedy with subdued political awakenings.

Talking about playing Joyce, Ophelia Lovibond said, “I love playing the character of Joyce so much. I think that the character and the world that Ellen created is so much fun. To dive into every aspect of this world is a joy and to get to play someone who occupies these feminist values.”