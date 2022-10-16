'OTT is liberating', says Gulshan Devaiah

The emergence of streaming platforms has sparked an era of storytellers in the industry with the willingness to express and explore narratives that mirror reality.

Sharing his thoughts, actor Gulshan Devaiah says, “I’ve always said that with OTT platforms, there is more work for everybody now. It is empowering for storytellers. It is a little different from the cinema business model and liberating in many ways. I don’t have the sword of box-office collections hanging on my head, but I have other smaller daggers that are hanging! When people exploit loopholes, it’s not fair on all those who work and study hard.”