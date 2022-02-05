Paint the town yellow!

Mona

If winter comes, can spring be far behind? However, as harsh cold seems to have settled in Northern India, dream of spring seem quite far! But today as we celebrate Basant Panchmi, which heralds the change of season to spring, celebrities share what the day means to them.

Seeking blessings

Basant Panchami comes in a big way for me every year! I am a classical dancer, for which I always seek blessings from Goddess Saraswati. Every year, at home, it’s a ritual to cook yellow rice in jaggery and kesar, with loads of dry fruits in it, as an offering to Goddess Saraswati. We also worship books, pens and ghungroos by offering them to her. And not to miss, we always wear something yellow to mark the day. Nupur Joshi, Actress

Memory bank

Basant panchami is a very auspicious day to start a new venture or buy something new. The colour yellow defines prosperity. I’m from Chandigarh and we used to go to sarson ke khet often, where those yellow flowers shine like gold. People even make yellow sweets and food, and fly yellow kites. As we are in Mumbai right now it’s not as happening, but when I was in Punjab we used to go to the gurdwara wearing something yellow. This year, I will be shooting on the day, but we always celebrate all the festivals on the sets of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. I have fond memories of childhood, as along with my twin sister, Parul, we used to wear matching yellow frocks, fly kites and eat the yellow boondi or besan ladoo. — Charrul Malik, Actress

Missing the fields

It is the day to worship Goddess Saraswati, as our industry works with her blessings. She is also known as Kala Ki Devi. When I was in Punjab, we used to fly kites. But now in Mumbai we only do puja. Well, this time, we would be shooting on Basant Panchami and probably it would be in North India. If I get a chance, I will definitely go to Punjab, to the fields where you get to see beautiful yellow mustard flowers.

Harjinder Singh, Actor

Hope in life

For me, change of season brings hope. I hope for better and happier times ahead. And spring being my favourite season brings a sense of joy. I try to wear yellow clothes on the day. Same are my plans for 2022. I work a lot and travel, so hoping for things to turn better.

Perneet Chauhan, Actor

Traditional touch

It is a very special day, as it is the beginning of spring. In Punjab, fairs are organised and people have a gala time. However, since now I am in Delhi, there are no melas. But, yes, some celebrations are held. We wear yellow clothes and fly kites. In Delhi, there is a tradition to fly kites on August 15 but in Punjab we fly kites on Basant Panchami. People fly kites of different styles and it’s lovely to see the kite-flying competition.

Rahul Bhatia, Actor

Special prayers

Basant Panchami is a festival celebrated to welcome spring after the winter season. I remember the day as special prayers are organised at the schools and kids often wear yellow to celebrate the occasion. Yellow-coloured desserts are offered to Goddess Sarawati on the day. Muskan Verma, Actress