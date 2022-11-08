Palak Muchhal marries Mithoon

On November 6, singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend and music composer Mithoon in Mumbai. Many celebrities from the industry attended their wedding reception. Palak Muchhal’s brother Palaash shared some photos from the wedding.

While Palak wore a red lehenga, Mithoon opted for a beige Sherwani. At the reception, actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, singer Kailash Kher and film producer Krishika Lulla were spotted. The couple also posted their pictures with a caption, “Aaj Hun Dono Sadeev ke liye Ek Huye… And forever begins…” — TMS