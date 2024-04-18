Pamela Anderson set to star opposite Liam Neeson in Naked Gun remake

ANI

Pamela Anderson will star opposite Oscar-nominated actor Liam Neeson in Paramount Pictures’ remake of Naked Gun, a spoof comedy franchise that captured audiences’ hearts in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Directed by Akiva Schaffer, best known for his work on Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, the film boasts a script penned by Dan Gregor, Doug Mand, and Schaffer himself.

The original Naked Gun, created by Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and David Zucker, was a humorous take on police procedural tropes, featuring Leslie Nielsen as the bumbling yet effective Detective Frank Drebin. In this modern adaptation, Neeson will step into the shoes of Drebin, while Anderson will portray his love interest, bringing her signature mix of glamour and goofiness to the role previously held by Priscilla Presley.

The project is produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins of Fuzzy Door, with Schaffer and Daniel M Stillman serving as executive producers. It is slated for a July 18, 2025 release.