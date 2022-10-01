Pankaj Sharma, who was seen in web series Dahan, talks about his career and upcoming projects

Tell us about your background and training.

I belong to a middle-class family in Delhi, which has no film background. During my college days, after practicing theatre for three years under the guidance of Prof. Keval Arora, I realised that I wanted to get into acting professionally. Hence, I chose FTII and pursued my post-graduation in acting.

How did you get your first break?

After FTII, I moved to Mumbai. Auditions for Once Upon A Time In Mumbai were being held at that time. I gave the audition for the role of inspector Sohail Khan and got the part. The real struggle started from there.

Talking about your latest release, what kind of response are you receiving for Dahan?

The show is getting a great response and I would give all the credit to Vikrant Pawar, our director, for making it. Initially, I was quite worried about how the audience would react to Sachet (my character in Dahan). Fortunately, I have got good feedback.

Please share details of your role in the upcoming web series Farzi.

This web series marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor. My character’s name is Kuldeep Sharma, who is not on good terms with the character Shahid is playing. It’s a significant role.

How was your experience with Raj & DK?

I had always wished to work with Raj & DK. When I got selected for Farzi, I was extremely excited to meet and work with them. I am a big fan of the kind of films and shows they make. I felt nice energy on the sets of Farzi. It’s the directors who make you comfortable and get the best out of you.

You are also a part of the musical Zangoora, the Kingdom of Dreams Broadway show. Tell us about that.

When I saw Zangoora for the first time, I watched Hussain performing. That day itself, I imagined myself being on stage and performing. This show had everything I love — dance, music, acting, dialogues, action etc. After that I auditioned for Zangoora and was selected. My first time on stage as Zangoora was a dream come true moment. I enjoyed performing there for six consecutive years and then, unfortunately, Covid happened and because of lockdown the place remained shut.

Any dream role that you wish to do some day?

I want to do a sports-based film where I represent India!

Who is your inspiration?

Irrfan Khan; he was an institution in himself.