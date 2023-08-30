Pankaj Tripathi on one year of Criminal Justice

IANS

Versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi, who has won our hearts with his portrayal of wittiest and sharpest lawyer Madhav Mishra in web series Criminal Justice, said he would love to see the character flourish professionally and also in his personal life.

On the first anniversary of the release of Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, Pankaj has opened up about his favourite thing about playing Madhav Mishra, and what he looks forward to for his character.

“I would hope to see Madhav Mishra handle much more complex cases that challenge him as a lawyer and bring justice. While it would be great to see him flourish professionally, in his personal life, I would love to see how the Mishra family grows, from Mrs Mishra’s insights/instincts to witty nok-jhoks,” said Pankaj.

The 46-year-old actor said, “Criminal Justice gave me Madhav Mishra, a character I relate to the most so celebrating one year anniversary feels like a homely celebration. Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach explored a very sensitive case which affected me to be honest.”

Talking about the anniversary, he said, “I have never felt so attached and connected to a show as Criminal Justice and I’m glad that Disney+Hostar presented that opportunity to bring Madhav Mishra to all. You know, whenever people see me at the airport or on the road, they always mention Madhav Mishra to me. He is a very popular and I feel great.”

#Pankaj Tripathi