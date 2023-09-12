Pankaj Tripathi repairs his village school in Belsand, Gopalganj

Renowned actor Pankaj Tripath has inaugurated a library at the Higher Secondary School in Belsand, Gopalganj, where he studied once. This heartfelt initiative is dedicated to the cherished memory of his late father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari.

Tripathi’s dedication to sustainable development led to the installation of eco-friendly solar energy panels, ensuring the school’s self-sufficiency in power supply and electricity.

Tripathi said, “In dedicating this library to the cherished memory of my father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, I hope to instill a lifelong love for knowledge and literature in the hearts of students of Belsand, Gopalganj, which is the school where I took my first steps. Education is the greatest gift we can give to our future generations, and it is my honour to contribute to their journey of learning.”

#Pankaj Tripathi #solar energy